HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Two people were killed and at least seven others injured in a drive-by shooting Friday night at a warehouse complex in north Harris County.

It happened in the 500 block of Smart Street. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the victims were Hispanic men in their 20s. They were ambushed while making a rap music video in the parking lot.

Among those who were shot, one was struck in the head and another in the rear. Two were pronounced dead at the scene and one was taken to an area hospital in critical condition. The condition of the other victims is not known, but they remain hospitalized.

On Saturday, authorities identified the two men who died at the scene as 20-year-old Gonzalo Gonzalez and 22-year-old Jonathan Jimenez.

Dozens of numbered crime scene markers were placed around the scene, which is near the corner of Smart Street and Berwyn Drive.

Take a look at the scene in the video below.

According to the Sheriff's Office, there may be more victims who left the scene looking for medical help. And at this point, it's not clear if the victims knew the suspects or what may have motivated the shooting.

Investigators haven't released any suspect descriptions yet.

The sheriff's office is asking anyone who can help them in this case call them at 713-921-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).

RELATED: Shooter receives life sentence for murdering Beaumont mother and her unborn child

RELATED: Police chief: 6 people killed in New Jersey shooting, including officer

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM

Send us a news tip | Download our app | #HTownRush Newsletter