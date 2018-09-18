DALLAS — A search for a shooter is underway after two people were killed and another injured at a Dallas gas station Monday night.

According to police, a female and 39-year-old male were killed in the shooting that took place at about 6 p.m. at the Discount Gas & Food Mart, located in the 9500 block of C.F. Hawn Freeway. A 32-year-old male was also shot and transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police haven't released the identity of the victims. Authorities also didn't detail what led up the incident, however police said the suspect fled in a gold Honda CRV.

Anyone with information pertaining to the shooting is asked to call Det. Edward Parker or email edward.parker@dallascityhall.com edward.parker@dallascityhall and reference case 206283-2018.

Tips can also be made at Crime Stoppers, which pays up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest and indictment. You can call Crime Stoppers at 214-373-TIPS (8477).

© 2018 WFAA