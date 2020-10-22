2 Dallas officers taken to hospital after crash with suspected drunken driver, officials say

No one else was injured in the crash, police said.

Two Dallas police officers were hurt in a crash with a suspected drunken driver Wednesday night, officials said.

They were both taken to a local hospital for their injuries and are expected to survive, Dallas police said.

The crash happened around 8:30 p.m. at the intersection of East Ledbetter Drive and Marsalis Avenue.

As their squad car traveled east on East Ledbetter to turn left onto Marsalis Avenue, police allege 59-year-old Eddie Goss ran a red light and drove his car into the squad car.

Goss was driving a 2001 Chevy Blazer in the same direction. There were three passengers in his car at the time, a 21-year-old woman and two children, a 4-year-old and a 2-month-old, according to police.

When officers began to make a left on a protected green arrow, police said Goss hit the squad car, causing his car to hit another car that was stopped at the red light on southbound Marsalis Avenue, police officials said.

No one else was injured in the crash.