2 arrested in Rockwall pepper-spraying, robbery of mother with her children, police said

The incident happened in the parking lot of a Lowes on Wednesday

ROCKWALL, Texas — Two women have been arrested in connection to an alleged robbery that took place on Wednesday outside of a Lowe's store in Rockwall, according to police.

According to Rockwall police, the woman was with her two children in the parking lot of the home improvement store off Steger Towne Drive just after noon when she was approached by the suspects.

Police said the two pepper-sprayed the woman and stole her purse before they drove off in a in a gray Nissan Altima.

It didn't take long for police to find them, though. Police said they arrested the pair, 19-year-old Queshanique Finney and 19-year-old Demonica Dawson, the following day in Dallas.

Both suspects have been charged with robbery, a second-degree felony, and are being held at the Dallas County Jail on a $50,000 bond. Finney was also jailed on a warrant from another jurisdiction, though the details on that warrant weren't known.