2 arrested in connection with fatal shooting near Jack Carter Park in Plano

Rudhra Ronakkumar Patel and Abdulrahman Qays Al Dulaimi each face a murder charge in the shooting death of Jacob Lyle Rusk.

Two 18-year-old men have been arrested in connection with the death of another 18-year-old man near Jack Carter Park in Plano, police said.

Rusk was taken to the hospital after he was shot Saturday near the park. He was already gone when officers responded to the shooting call.

Police officials didn't release details about what occurred or what led to the shooting but said there is no threat to the public.

"The parties involved in the incident were known to each other and this was a targeted incident," Plano officials said in a written statement Sunday.