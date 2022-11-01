2 arrested in connection to deadly shooting in Keene, police said

Keene police said Isaac Joel Lopez and Jose Miguel Ruiz Paredes, both of Cleburne, were booked into the Johnson County jail on Friday, Jan. 14.

KEENE, Texas — Editor's note: Above video originally aired Jan. 11, after the shooting.

Two suspects have been arrested in connection to a shooting that killed one person and injured two others, according to the Keene Police Department.

Keene police said Isaac Joel Lopez and Jose Miguel Ruiz Paredes, both from Cleburne, were booked into the Johnson County jail on Friday, Jan. 14.

According to Keene police, officers responded to a report of a person laying on the ground after shots were fired in the areas of Alaska and Lee streets on Tuesday, Jan. 11.

When officers arrived, they found a white sedan at the end of the cul-de-sac on Alaska Street and Carlos Flores dead on the ground. Police said another shooting victim was on a porch in the same street and the third victim was sitting in the grass on Lee Street.

Both surviving victims were transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

Officials said the investigation is still ongoing, and the details about what led up to the shooting and a motive are unclear. However, police said Lopez was arrested for a warrant on tampering with physical evidence and engaging in organized criminal activity. Police said Paredes was arrested on a warrant for engaging in organized criminal activity and charged with a prohibited item in a correctional facility.