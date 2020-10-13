2 people arrested in connection with deadly shooting at hotel near Dallas Love Field

A person was shot and killed Monday morning at OYO Townhouse Hotel near Dallas Love Field Airport, officials said.

Dallas police arrested two people in connection with a deadly shooting that occurred Monday morning.

Authorities said around 9:15 a.m., officers were dispatched to the Concentra Urgent Care located at 2920 N Stemmons Freeway.

Witnesses told police that someone in the back of a 2020 Toyota Corolla was dropped off at the urgent care after being shot. Officials pronounced the victim dead.

Detectives said during their investigation, they learned that the shooting happened at the OYO Townhouse Hotel near Dallas Love Field.

Two suspects, 35-year-old Brian Crowder and 38-year-old Tiffany Watts were found at the location and transported to Dallas Police Headquarters. They both face a murder charge, according to officials

Police have not released additional details about events that led up to the shooting or if the victim knew the suspects.