PLANO, Texas — Police arrested two people who allegedly tried to steal an ATM early Thursday morning at the Plano Sports Authority 2 building.

Plano police said they received a call shortly after 2 a.m. to 600 block of Seabrook Drive near Alma and Legacy drives.

Officers found several suspects attempting to steal an ATM. They crashed a stolen van into the building and attached a chain to the ATM.

The suspect in a second vehicle drove away when police arrived, heading east on Seabrook Road. Police were able to arrest two suspects who tried to run away.

Police said based on the security footage, they believe there could be up to three more suspects at large.

Plano Police requested the Department of Public Safety helicopter and deployed K9 officers to search the area.

The incident remains under investigation.

