2 additional suspects identified in deadly shootout at Dallas apartments

Detectives have identified two additional suspects in connection with the shooting death of a man earlier this month.

According to Dallas police, 39-year-old Laquita Cota Stewart and 45-year-old Embray Harrison Taylor each face a capital murder charge in the death of John Lewis Carter.

Stewart was interviewed by homicide detectives and arrested on Sept. 15. Taylor, however, remains at-large, according to police.

Carter was killed in a "shootout" around 1:30 a.m. Sept. 10 at the Bonita Gardens Apartments in the 3400 block of Fordham Road near Illinois Avenue. Police said when they arrived at the scene they found Carter lying on a couch with multiple gunshot wounds.

Authorities said 36-year-old Deshawn Antoine Gray is responsible for killing Carter. He faces a capital murder charge in the case, according to jail records.

Homicide detectives are asking for the public’s help with any information that can lead to the arrest of Taylor.