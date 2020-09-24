2 additional suspects identified in deadly shootout at Dallas apartments

Detectives have identified two additional suspects in connection with the shooting death of a man earlier this month.
According to Dallas police, 39-year-old Laquita Cota Stewart and 45-year-old Embray Harrison Taylor each face a capital murder charge in the death of John Lewis Carter.
Stewart was interviewed by homicide detectives and arrested on Sept. 15. Taylor, however, remains at-large, according to police.
Carter was killed in a "shootout" around 1:30 a.m. Sept. 10 at the Bonita Gardens Apartments in the 3400 block of Fordham Road near Illinois Avenue. Police said when they arrived at the scene they found Carter lying on a couch with multiple gunshot wounds.
Authorities said 36-year-old Deshawn Antoine Gray is responsible for killing Carter. He faces a capital murder charge in the case, according to jail records.
Homicide detectives are asking for the public’s help with any information that can lead to the arrest of Taylor.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. John Valdez, at 214-671-3623 or via email at john.valdez@dallascityhall.com. Refer to case No. 160861-2020.