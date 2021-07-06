19-year-old woman shot Monday morning in Dallas, police say

Police say they know who the suspected shooter is.

DALLAS — A 19-year-old woman was shot Monday morning in Dallas, police said.

Officers responded around 11 a.m. to the shooting call on the 2500 block of Overton Road.

The person who reported the shooting told officers she had left the area, but that when she came back, she found the 19-year-old shot and called 911.

The victim was stable when first responders took her to a local hospital.