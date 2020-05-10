19-year-old man injured in drive-by shooting, Dallas police say

The victim shot back as he ran away, police said, and was able to get help from someone who lived on the street where it happened.

A 19-year-old man was injured Sunday night in a drive-by shooting, Dallas police said.

Around 8 p.m., the man was walking south on the 8400 block of Cadenza Lane when a white pickup truck drove by. Someone from the truck shot at him multiple times, according to police.

The victim shot back as he ran away, police said, and was able to get help from someone who lived on the street.