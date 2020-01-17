A 19-year-old man is accused of luring a man through social media to a Wylie home to attack and rob him.

Just before 10:45 p.m. Wednesday officers responded to a home in the 3000 block of Connor Lane after receiving calls of a “suspicious circumstance,” Wylie police said.

When officers arrived, they located the 25-year-old victim, who was suffering from multiple head injuries. He told officers he was attacked and robbed after he went to a home to meet with a woman he met online, according to police.

The man said multiple people assaulted him and used a firearm to strike him. When he was able to fight back and escape, he ran to several homes seeking help, the man told police.

After speaking with the victim, officers were able to locate the house where the attack occurred and detained several people who were still inside the home.

Wylie detectives were called to assist in the investigation.

One of the suspects, identified as 19-year-old Joshua James, was arrested on a probation violation from a previous aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge.

James was initially facing an additional charge of attempted capital murder for the Wednesday attack, but Wylie police said after working with the district attorney's office, the charge was changed to aggravated robbery.

He will also face a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm, police said.

James is currently being held in the Collin County jail, and a bond amount has not been set.

The crime remains under investigation, Wylie police said.

