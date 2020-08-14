19-year-old faces murder charge after allegedly shooting man during a road rage incident, Dallas police say

On July 26, police responded to the 700 block of Sabine Street after Dominguez was shot. Witnesses said a driver got into a road rage incident with Dominguez.

A 19-year-old man was charged in connection with a fatal road rage shooting, Dallas police say.

Thursday, police arrested Vincent Harris for the July murder of 28-year-old Joe Dominguez.

Around 1:15 p.m. on July 26, police responded to the 700 block of Sabine Street after Dominguez was shot. Witnesses told officers a driver got into a road rage incident with Dominguez, shot at Dominguez’s car and then fled the scene.

Police said Dominguez was transported from the scene and taken to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Detectives were able to find video of the suspect’s vehicle and released a description of the vehicle to Dallas police officers.

On July 27, officers made a traffic stop on the suspect vehicle and identified Harris as the driver. Police said Harris agreed to go to Dallas Police Headquarters for a voluntary interview.

According to the arrest affidavit, during the interview, Harris waived his Miranda rights and stated he was not involved in the fatal shooting of Dominguez. He then told the detective the vehicle he was driving was registered to his sister, but he usually is the one driving it. Then, Harris requested his attorney and ended the interview.

On August 6, Dallas police said a search warrant was issued for Harris’ phone records, and the records showed Harris’ phone was in close proximity of the location at the time of the shooting.