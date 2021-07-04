19-year-old siblings face manslaughter charges after fatal multi-vehicle crash in Frisco, officials say

Police believe Jaden Walker and his sister Jade Walker were speeding when they crashed into an SUV, killing two people.

FRISCO, Texas — Two 19-year-old siblings have been arrested in connection to a multi-vehicle crash that killed two people in Frisco, officials say.

Frisco police said Jaden Walker and his sister Jade Walker are facing two counts of manslaughter.

According to police, the three-vehicle crash happened around 1:30 p.m. Saturday, March 27 at the intersection of FM 423 and Del Webb Boulevard.

After an investigation, police said Jaden and Jade were the drivers of two separate vehicles traveling at speeds in excess of 90 to 100 mph before striking an SUV, killing 76-year-old Jacquelyn Buhler and 79-year-ol Clarence Buhler, of Frisco.

“These cases highlight the dangers that racing and excessive speeds pose to our community. As a department, we will continue to commit resources to ensuring the safety of motorists and to help prevent another family from having to mourn a loss of a loved one,” Frisco Police Chief David Shilson said.

“I want to encourage motorists and residents if they observe this type of driving behavior to call us so that we can respond and take enforcement action if possible,” he said.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

If convicted, Jaden and Jade could face a sentence from two to 20 years, and a fine up to $10,000.