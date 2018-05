FORT WORTH -- A 19-year-old man has been arrested and charged with the murder of his father.

Police got a call about a cutting at 2617 Poplar Spring Road at about 1:30 p.m. Monday. They found a man dead with stab wounds.

His son, Samuel Lamar Hammett, was arrested.

We'll update this story as more information comes in.

