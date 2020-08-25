19-year-old arrested in connection to fatal shooting, Arlington police say

Police allege the shooting took place after the two men had met to gamble.

A 19-year-old man has been arrested in connection to the shooting death of a 49-year-old man Monday evening, Arlington police said.

Police allege Resuan Mouton shot the 49-year-old after the two began to fight when they met at an apartment community to gamble.

Police responded to a shooting call shortly before 5:30 p.m. Monday on the 1700 block of Trinity Height Drive.

When they arrived, officers said they found two firearms at the scene. They detained Mouton, who had minor injuries, for questioning.

While the officers were there, they learned a man had been dropped off at a local hospital with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the hospital, according to police.

Mouton has been arrested on a murder charge, police said, and he is currently being held in lieu of a $100,000 bail.