19-year-old wanted for capital murder arrested following Dallas police chase

Jamail Martin, 19, was arrested following a chase in Dallas late Wednesday afternoon.

DALLAS — A 19-year-old man faces a capital murder charge for an incident on Sept. 9 where two people were fatally shot at an apartment complex in Dallas, police said.

Jamail Martin was arrested late Wednesday afternoon following a chase in which he crashed his vehicle and ran into a nearby business on the Interstate 20 service road before Interstate 45 in Dallas.

Soon after two officers ran into the business, the suspect could be seen walking out in handcuffs and placed into a police vehicle. There were no reports of any injuries.

Police said Thursday that Martin was charged with capital murder for a deadly shooting that happened around 4:40 p.m. on Sept. 9 at the Eagle Pointe Apartments on Gannon Lane.

Police said a female died at the scene, while a male later died at a hospital. The Dallas County Medical Examiner was working to identify the two victims as they did not have identification on them, according to police.

Martin was also charged with evading arrest. He was booked into Dallas County Jail on a $600,000 bond.