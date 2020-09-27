Dallas police search for suspects after 18-year-old woman shot Saturday night

Witnesses told police they didn't know who shot at them, officials said. No suspects have been arrested.

DALLAS — An 18-year-old woman was shot while riding in a car Saturday night, Dallas police said.

A number of people were in a car driving home near the 3500 block of E Overton Road around 8:40 p.m. when they heard shooting, police said.

The witnesses said they turned into an apartment complex to get away from the shooting when they realized the woman had been shot, officials said.

Dallas Fire-Rescue transported the woman to a local hospital and was stable, police said.

Witnesses told police they didn't know who shot at them. The suspects fled the location, officials said.