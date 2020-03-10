x
18-year-old fatally shot near Jack Carter Park in Plano, police say

No arrests have been made as of Saturday afternoon.
Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred Saturday near Jack Carter Park in Plano.

Officers said prior to arriving at the scene, they were made aware of a victim at the hospital with a gunshot wound. 

Detectives said based on their investigation, they determined the two incidents were related. 

The victim, who has been identified as 18-year-old Jacob Lyle Rusk, died as a result of a gunshot wound, officials said. 

Detectives are investigating the incident as a homicide. No arrests have been made as of Saturday afternoon. 

