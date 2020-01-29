DALLAS — An 18-year-old man has died after he was shot earlier this month, Dallas police said.

Mark Lemmons, 18, was initially transported to the hospital in critical condition after someone shot at his car while he was driving the night of Jan. 4, according to authorities.

He died from his injuries on Jan. 17, police said.

Officials said Lemmons was driving south on Fair Vista Drive near Military Parkway in the Pleasant Grove area at the time of the shooting.

He then crashed into a parked car before first responders arrived.

So far, there have been at least 18 total homicides in Dallas this year.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

