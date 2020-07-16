18-year-old arrested in connection to fatal shooting from May, Dallas police say

Anthony Davante Scott faces a murder charge in the death of a 20-year-old woman.

An 18-year-old was arrested Tuesday afternoon on a murder charge in connection to a May killing, Dallas police said.

Taisha Carter, a 20-year-old woman, died May 28 after she was shot multiple times on May 28, Dallas police said. Another woman was injured after they were shot near Clarendon Drive and South Marsalis Avenue.

Detectives allege Anthony Davante Scott was responsible. He was taken into custody and is currently being held at the Dallas County Jail in lieu of a $500,000 bail.

