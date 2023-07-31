18-year-old accused of shooting and killing man at Dallas park in 2022, police say

DPD said officers arrested Maleek Wright on Friday, July 28, and charged him with the murder of 38-year-old Dyawn Thomas.

DALLAS — An 18-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with an October 2022 deadly shooting, the Dallas Police Department (DPD) announced.

DPD said officers arrested Maleek Wright on Friday, July 28, and charged him with the murder of 38-year-old Dyawn Thomas.

According to police, on Oct. 8, 2022, officers responded to a shooting at Main Street Garden Park located in the 1900 block of Main Street near St. Paul. When they arrived, Thomas was found lying in a park with multiple gunshots wounds. Officers immediately started life-saving measures, but Thomas later died in a local hospital, DPD said.

During the investigation, police determined that Thomas was arguing with two men before he was shot. DPD later identified Wright as a suspect.

Wright is now being held in the Dallas County jail. His bond has been set at $150,000, police said.

If you have any information concerning this case, call DPD Detective Tonya McDaniel at 214-671-4236 or email tonya.mcdaniel@dallaspolice.gov. Reference case number 183543-2022.