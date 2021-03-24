17-year-old shot in Fort Worth, police say

The teen was taken to a local hospital for treatment, though police did not have an update on his condition.

FORT WORTH, Texas — A 17-year-old boy was shot overnight in Fort Worth, police said.

The shooting happened around 2 a.m. on the 3500 block of Vela Lane.

The boy and three other people were out walking when they were shot at, police said. The victim was hit in the upper torso and the three other people that were with the victim ran away from the scene.

Police have not been able to find them, officials said, nor the shooter.

The 17-year-old boy was taken to a local hospital for treatment, but police did not have an update on his condition.