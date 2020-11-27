17-year-old injured in hit-and-run crash in Cedar Hill

The vehicle is described as a four-door passenger car, possibly silver or light in color, police said.

CEDAR HILL, Texas — A 17-year-old male was injured by a vehicle in a hit-and-run crash Wednesday night in Cedar Hill, police said.

Officers responded at about 8:33 p.m. to East Frontage Road of U.S. 67 near Pleasant Run Road, police said. The teen was walking when he was hit by a vehicle, which left the scene.

The teen was transported to a hospital with serious injuries but was listed in stable condition, police said Friday.

