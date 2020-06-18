Teen followed by unknown suspects, gunned down near his apartment, Dallas police say

Police found Ivan Garcia, 17, lying on the floor of the apartment breezeway with multiple gunshot wounds Thursday morning.

Homicide detectives are investigating an overnight shooting that left a 17-year-old dead.

Around 1:30 a.m., Dallas police responded to a shooting call at the Villas Del Tesoro Apartments located at the 7900 block of Villa Cliff Drive.

When officers arrived, police say they found Ivan Garcia, 17, lying on the floor of the apartment breezeway with multiple gunshot wounds.

Officials say Garcia was transported to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

During their investigation, homicide detectives learned that Garcia and another person had been followed to Garcia’s apartment by unknown suspects.

According to officials, Garcia, for an unknown reason jumped out of the other person’s truck while it was in motion. That person ended up crashing the truck into a building.

The suspects then chased the person to Garcia’s apartment building. That’s when Garcia tried to intervened and was shot by one of the suspects, police say.

According to detectives, the suspects were wearing masks and fled before the officers’ arrived at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing and the suspects are still at large, authorities say.

