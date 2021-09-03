17-year-old arrested in connection with shooting death of another teen, police say

DALLAS — Dallas police have arrested a 17-year-old in connection with the shooting death of another teen, officials said.
Around 4:30 p.m. Monday, authorities responded to a shooting at a shopping center at 10325 Lake June Road in Dallas.
Police said when they got to the scene they found 17-year-old Don-Yeah Hill had been shot. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead, officials said.
According to Dallas police, during an interview with a detective, 17-year-old Jalynn Lester said he accidentally shot Hill while trying to break down a handgun.
Lester was booked into jail on a manslaughter charge, police said. He is being held in lieu of a $50,000 bail, according to jail records.
This is a developing story. Download our free WFAA app to stay up-to-date on all news stories in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.