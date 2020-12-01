A 16-year-old was killed and a man remains in serious condition after an apparent drug deal led to a shooting and car crash Saturday night in Desoto, police said.

The teen, a Duncanville High School student and Fort Worth resident, died from a head wound, according to police. The man, a Duncanville resident, was wounded in the torso and was in serious but stable condition following emergency surgery.

Police responded to the incident shortly before 7 p.m. in the parking lot of an apartment complex on the 500 block of East Belt Line Road. A car had crashed into an unoccupied SUV after witnesses said gunshots rang out.

Officers found the two victims in the car following the crash. Both were taken to the hospital, where the 16-year-old was pronounced dead.

Two men were seen running away from the scene at the time of the shooting, police said.

Investigators said they found drug paraphernalia inside the car and multiple shell casings from a handgun at the scene.

Police are continuing to investigate. Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 469-658-3050.

