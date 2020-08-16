16-year-old girl shot to death in northwest Dallas, police say

DALLAS — A teenage girl is dead after police say she was shot to death late Saturday night in northwest Dallas.
Dallas police said they were called to a shooting scene at the Lakeside Apartments on Community Drive at 11:43 p.m. They found a 16-year-old girl with a gunshot wound at the scene. Dallas Fire-Rescue took her to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
Police tactical teams and the Special Investigations Unit were also requested at the scene.
Anyone with any information about this shooting is asked to contact Det. Frank Serra at 214-671-4320 or at frank.serra@dallascityhall.com. Reference case no. 144241-2020.