16-year-old girl shot to death in northwest Dallas, police say

Dallas police tactical teams and the Special Investigations Unit were also requested at the scene.

DALLAS — A teenage girl is dead after police say she was shot to death late Saturday night in northwest Dallas.

Dallas police said they were called to a shooting scene at the Lakeside Apartments on Community Drive at 11:43 p.m. They found a 16-year-old girl with a gunshot wound at the scene. Dallas Fire-Rescue took her to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Police tactical teams and the Special Investigations Unit were also requested at the scene.