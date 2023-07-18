16-year-old charged in connection with fatally shooting another teen in April 2023, Dallas police say

The incident took place on April 13, 2023, when Dallas officers responded to shooting call in the 5800 block of Highland Hills Drive.

Example video title will go here for this video

DALLAS — Editor's note: The above video previously aired following the shooting in April 2023.

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested for fatally shooting another teen in April 2023, the Dallas Police Department announced.

DPD said the teen, who has not been identified due to him being a juvenile, has been charged with murder in connection with the shooting death of 16-year-old Javarius Laquan Davidson.

The incident took place on April 13, 2023, when Dallas officers responded to shooting call at an apartment complex in the 5800 block of Highland Hills Drive. When they arrived, they found Davidson with a gunshot wound and two other uninjured teenage boys.

Davidson was transported to a local hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Investigators determined Davidson and the two other teens were with a group of people when an argument broke out.

A short time later, DPD said as Davidson and the two teens were walking in the street following that argument, the suspect shot at them, striking Davidson.

A witness told WFAA that he spoke with Davidson prior to the shooting, telling him to go inside his home after seeing the chaos following the argument.

"I don't really know what happened. I see a group of dudes running in the back. I told him to go in the house. He went into the house, but his mom told him to go get his sister. And he went to go get his sister and everything went down," Frederick Johnson said.

After the shooting, the suspect fled the area.