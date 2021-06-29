16-year-old boy shot and killed in Fort Worth, police say

Police are searching for a possible suspect and say an investigation into the shooting is underway.

FORT WORTH, Texas — A 16-year-old boy was fatally shot Monday night in Fort Worth, police said.

The shooting happened around 10:20 p.m. at an apartment building on the 2700 block of Weiler Boulevard.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found the teen had been shot multiple times. He was in the second floor breezeway of the apartment building, authorities said.

Fort Worth Police looking for the person responsible for the fatal shooting of a 16 year old student just after 10pm last night. pic.twitter.com/imfspwcLlv — Mike Forbes (@mikeforbeswfaa) June 29, 2021

First responders were unable to resuscitate him and pronounced him dead at the scene, according to officials.

