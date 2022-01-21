16-year-old arrested at school with two guns, accused of shooting at vehicle in Carrollton, police say

The suspect was arrested at R.L. Turner High School Friday morning, according to police.

CARROLLTON, Texas — A 16-year-old boy has been arrested after being suspected of shooting at a vehicle that had a mother and her three kids inside, Carrollton police said Friday.

Police said the incident happened on Monday, Jan. 10, in the 1900 block of Perry Road. According to police, there were no injuries reported in the vehicle that the 16-year-old allegedly fired a gun at.

According to police, investigators believe the suspect was targeting a 17-year-old boy who was in the front seat of that vehicle. Police said the vehicle was being driven by the 17-year-old's mother and that an 11-year-old and 2-year-old were also in the backseat.

Police said they arrested the 16-year-old at R.L. Turner High School Friday morning and found two handguns in his possession.