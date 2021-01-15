15-year-old shoots 2, kills 1 in Garland shooting, police say

The juvenile, who is not being named, is currently being held at the Garland Juvenile Detention Center and faces a murder charge, police said.

A 15-year-old is responsible for shooting and killing one person and shooting another at a gas station shootout, Garland police said Thursday.

Police responded to the shooting at 1:30 p.m. Thursday at a gas station parking lot in the 1800 block of West Kingsley Road. They said they got a call that several people were fighting in the parking lot.

Witnesses told police the fight escalated to people shooting at each other, and then the shooters drove away from the scene in two separate vehicles.

Police then got another call from a business in the 1900 block of South First Street. The callers said two males drove up in an SUV. Both had been shot. One, later identified as 18-year-old Jairo Saavedra, was taken to a local hospital and released. The other, unidentified male was pronounced dead on South First Street.

When police looked at surveillance footage from the gas station shootout, they said they found a 15-year-old on camera who shot back at Saavedra. Police later found out that the same 15-year-old was in a hospital in Dallas.

Police said they think the 15-year-old shot and killed the unidentified victim, and they said they don't think any of the individuals involved acted in self-defense. One handgun was recovered in the investigation, police said.

Saavedra is currently in the Garland Detention Center and faces an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge.