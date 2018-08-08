A 15-year-old boy was at a home in east Fort Worth early Wednesday morning, police said.

King Thomas III was pronounced dead at 7 a.m., according to the Tarrant County medical examiner's office. He was shot in the living room of a home in the 1700 block of Warren Lane.

His mother, Shawndrisa Hicks, said she saw her son Tuesday, not knowing it'd be their final goodbye.

"I came and saw him, checked on him, hugged him, but I didn’t know that was going to be my last time seeing him alive," she said.

Homicide detectives were still investigating the shooting Wednesday, and more details were not being released. Police Wednesday would not call it a home invasion, despite earlier reports of that. They also wouldn't say how many suspects they were seeking or what they looked like.

"He didn't deserve it," Hicks said. "He was just 15 years old."

This is a developing story and we will be continuously updating throughout. Check back for new information and don't forget to download our free WFAA app to stay up-to-date on all news stories in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

© 2018 WFAA