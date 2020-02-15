A 15-year-old boy was taken into custody Friday after he stole a City of Dallas pickup truck, struck a security officer’s vehicle and then fled the scene, authorities say.

According to Dallas police, around 10:30 p.m. officers were called to a City of Dallas water facility located at 16941 Lake Ray Hubbard Drive. Officers said the property is closed to the public and is patrolled by armed, commissioned security guards.

When officers arrived, a security guard said he observed a pickup driving erratically and attempted to stop it in his security vehicle. The security officer said the pickup refused to stop, and he fired his weapon when it began to accelerate in his direction. That's when the pickup reportedly struck the security officer’s vehicle, and numerous objects, including trees and bushes.

The teen suspect fled from the scene, and then abandoned the pickup about a half mile away from the scene, police said.

The teen was taken into custody when he was found walking down the street, and officers said the key to the stolen pickup was in the suspect’s pocket.

After the teen was checked by medical staff, he was transported to the Henry Wade Juvenile Detention Center and charged with aggravated assault.

Police said the security guard was uninjured.

