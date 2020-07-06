14-year-old girl shot while standing outside, Dallas police say

Police say they do not know who shot the girl at this time.

A 14-year-old girl was shot in the leg Saturday night in West Dallas, police said.

She was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

The shooting happened around 11:15 p.m. on the 3000 block of Bickers Street, according to police.

The girl was standing outside at the time, police said. Multiple people who may have seen the shooting refused to speak with officers, though other witnesses gave accounts describing different possible suspects and vehicles.

Police say they do not know who shot the girl at this time.