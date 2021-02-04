12-year-old girl shot in the leg while doing cartwheels in front yard, police say

The girl was struck after two cars passing by shot at each other. She was transported to a nearby hospital and is expected to survive her injuries, police said.

FORT WORTH, Texas — An investigation is underway after a 12-year-old girl was shot in the leg while doing cartwheels in her front yard, Fort Worth police said.

The shooting happened around 7 p.m. Thursday near the 3200 block of Knox Street. Police said two passing vehicles shot at each other and the girl was struck in the leg.

She was transported to a nearby hospital and is expected to survive, according to officials.

It's unclear at this time if police have identified the suspects involved in the shooting. No other details have been provided.