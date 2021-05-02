11-year-old boy recovering after injured in drive-by shooting, Dallas police say

An 11-year-old boy is recovering after he was injured in a drive-by shooting near South Dallas, police said.
Officers responded to the shooting call just after 12:30 a.m. Friday in the 3200 block of Carpenter Avenue.
According to officials, the boy was in bed at his grandmother's house when a bullet went through an outside wall and struck his foot.
The boy was transported to the hospital and is expected to be OK, police said.
This is an ongoing investigation. Authorities did not release any other additional details.
