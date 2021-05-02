11-year-old boy recovering after injured in drive-by shooting, Dallas police say

Authorities said the boy was in bed when a bullet entered through an outside wall and struck him in the foot.

An 11-year-old boy is recovering after he was injured in a drive-by shooting near South Dallas, police said.

Officers responded to the shooting call just after 12:30 a.m. Friday in the 3200 block of Carpenter Avenue.

According to officials, the boy was in bed at his grandmother's house when a bullet went through an outside wall and struck his foot.

The boy was transported to the hospital and is expected to be OK, police said.

This is an ongoing investigation. Authorities did not release any other additional details.

A child is recovering in the hospital after being wounded in a drive by shooting overnight. The child was in bed when the shooting happened. Dallas Police investigating. pic.twitter.com/pgeLWHWvFA — Mike Forbes (@mikeforbeswfaa) February 5, 2021