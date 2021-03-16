$10,000 reward offered after 80-year-old Arlington man killed in hit and run

On Jan. 30, Smith was struck by a vehicle and killed while he checked the mail outside his Arlington home.

ARLINGTON, Texas — A $10,000 reward has been offered for any information leading to an arrest after the death of Roy Smith. On Jan. 30, Smith was hit by a vehicle and killed while he checked the mail outside his Arlington home.

“These 46 days have been horrible on the family,” Roy’s oldest daughter Gail Smith-Crowe said. “My God in heaven tells me you will be found. It doesn’t matter how far, how far you go. You will be brought to justice.”

At a press conference Tuesday, Gail was joined by Smith’s youngest daughter Sylvia Smith as they plead with the public for help.

“Please whoever you are turn yourself in,” Sylvia said. “For the last 37 years I had seen my dad every single day, but the last 46 days I have not been able to.”

Arlington police spoke about the ongoing investigation and the desire to find the suspect who took off after hitting and killing Roy.

“The bad guy or the suspect, whatever we want to call him in this incident, decided not to stop. He decided not to call the police. He decided not to call for an ambulance. He decided not to render aid. As a matter of fact, the only decision that he made was to flee the scene as quickly as he could,” Lieutenant Christopher Cook said. “We have no doubt somebody in this community knows who did this.”

The person they believe is responsible was driving a two-tone 1999 two-tone Chevy extended cab pickup.

Though nearby surveillance video didn’t capture the impact, video shows the truck driving recklessly leaving the scene seconds after the crash.

“You didn’t even stop to render aid and that’s what hurts the most because you didn’t care that you hit a whole human being,” Gail said. “That’s my dad that I loved dearly and I want justice for him.”

The family hopes the suspect sees the story, senses their pain, and turns themselves in.

“He lived 80 years helping others to be struck down and killed like this,” Gail said.