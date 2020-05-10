1-year-old boy killed in carjacking, Fort Worth police say

The man stealing the car hit the boy's mother and her baby as he drove away from the scene, according to police.

A 1-year-old boy was killed Sunday after he was hit by a car during a carjacking, Fort Worth police said.

The boy was taken to Cook Children's Medical Center for treatment, but he did not survive his injuries.

The deadly incident happened near Texas Health Huguley Hospital on the 11800 block of South Freeway.

The boy's parents were meeting to exchange the baby from one parent to the other, police said. That’s when a man tried to steal the mother’s car.

The boy's father jumped into the car to try to stop the man and a struggle ensued, according to police. The man stealing the car quickly backed out of the parking space and hit the mother, who was holding the boy.

The impact caused her to fall to the ground, police said, and drop her baby. He fell to the ground near his mother.

The man then hit the mother and her baby again with the stolen car as he drove away from the scene, according to police.

He drove a short distance, but then crashed the stolen car into a tree and tried to run away. He was injured in the crash with the tree, however, and collapsed. Police said he was then taken into custody by a nearby security guard before officers arrived.

The man is facing charges of capital murder and aggravated robbery, according to police. He will be taken to the Fort Worth jail once he is released from a local hospital, where he is being treated for his injuries.