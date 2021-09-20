1 woman killed, another shot in overnight dispute, Dallas police say

DALLAS — One woman was killed and another injured after a man shot at them overnight, Dallas police said.
The shooting happened shortly before 1 a.m. on the 2800 block of East Ledbetter Drive.
Police believe a verbal dispute in a parking lot between the man and two women led to him pulling out a gun and shooting, officials said.
One of the women was pronounced dead at the scene while first responders said the second was stable as they took her to a local hospital for treatment.
The suspect fled the scene and police said they are searching for him as the investigation continues.