1 transported to hospital after shooting, Denton police say

Denton police are investigating following a shooting Saturday night, officials say.

Around 8 p.m., officers responded to the shooting in the 1200 block of S. Loop 288. When they arrived, one victim was found and transported from the scene in critical condition.

Police said multiple suspects are wanted in connection with the shooting.

Police ask if you have any information concerning this crime, call Detective Potts at 940-349-8144.