1 suspect arrested, 2nd wanted by Dallas police in deadly December shooting

Authorities said a man was shot and killed on Dec. 14 near the 1600 block of Caldwell Avenue in Dallas. One suspect remains at large.
DALLAS — Nearly two months after a man was killed, Dallas police have arrested one of two suspects linked to the shooting, according to officials. 

Edward Sims, 35, was arrested Monday and faces a murder charge in the shooting death of Taboric Lee. The shooting occurred on Dec. 14 in the 1600 block of Caldwell Avenue. Sims remains in custody in lieu of a $100,000 bail, according to jail records. 

Edward Sims, 35.

Authorities said they are still working to find a second suspect linked to Lee's death. According to Dallas police, 26-year-old Frederick Daniels is also wanted and is currently at-large. 

Anyone with information regarding Daniels’ whereabouts to contact 911 or Det. Kramer at 214-671-3608 or via email at ronald.kramer@dallascityhall.com. Please reference case No. 223178-2020.

Frederick Daniels, 26.

Crime Stoppers is also offering up $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest and indictment. They can be reached anytime at 214-373-8477.

