1 shot during fight in Mansfield, police say

Three men were involved in the fight, according to officials.

MANSFIELD, Texas — Multiple people were hurt in a fight in Mansfield Wednesday night, and one person was shot, police said.

Officers responded around 7:15 p.m. to a shooting call at the area around Main and Broad Streets.

Three men had been involved in a fight and one of them shot another one, police said. The third man took the gunshot victim to a local hospital, and he is expected to survive.

The other man also went to a hospital nearby for injuries from the fight. He is expected to survive as well.

Officers now have the handgun that was used in their possession and are continuing to investigate the incident.