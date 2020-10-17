x
1 seriously injured in drive-by shooting, Fort Worth police say

A man is in serious condition after he was hit during a drive-by shooting Friday night in Fort Worth, police said.

The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. on the 8650 block of Meadowbrook Boulevard near the OK Food Mart.

Multiple shots were fired during the drive-by incident, police said. One of them hit the man in his upper torso. 

He was taken to a local hospital for his injuries.

Westbound Meadowbrook Boulevard was closed down due to casings all along the roadway.

Police do not have any suspects in custody at this time. 