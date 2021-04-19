1 person shot in attempted robbery, Fort Worth police say

Three men tried to rob two other men at gunpoint before the shooting occurred, according to police.

FORT WORTH, Texas — One person was shot and another person was injured in an attempted robbery Sunday night in Fort Worth, police said.

The incident happened around 10:45 p.m. at the Ladera Palms Apartments, located at 4500 Campus Drive.

Three men had tried to rob two other men at gunpoint, according to police. One of the victims was hit in the head with the gun while the other was shot multiple times.

He was taken to a local hospital for treatment and was in surgery as of 6:30 a.m. Monday, police said.