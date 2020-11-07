1 person killed, another injured in shooting near downtown Dallas

One person was killed and another person was injured in an overnight shooting near downtown Dallas, officials say.
Around 1:45 a.m. Saturday, Dallas police responded to a call near the Ronald Kirk Bridge. When officers arrived, they found two people suffering from gunshot wounds.
Authorities say both victims were transported to the hospital. One person was pronounced dead upon arrival, while the other person remains in critical condition, according to police.
The name of the person who died has not been released at this time.
Detectives say the suspects are still at large and the investigation is ongoing.
