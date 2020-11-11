x
1 person hurt after multiple gunshots fired into Dallas home, police say

The people in the home did not know who fired into the home, according to police.
A 49-year-old woman was hurt after multiple gunshots were fired into her home overnight Wednesday, Dallas police said.

The shooting happened around 2 a.m. in the 1100 block of Oxbow Lane, according to police. Nine people were in the home when the shots were fired, ranging in age from a 1-year-old baby to a 49-year-old woman. 

The woman was hit in the leg, police said, and first responders took her to a local hospital for treatment. No one else was hurt in the shooting.

