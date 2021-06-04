1 person dies in shooting at Fort Worth car wash, police say

Homicide detectives learned the male was involved in an argument with two other people when a third person opened fired and struck the male once, police said.

FORT WORTH, Texas — A person died in a shooting Monday afternoon at a car wash in Fort Worth, police said.

Officers responded to the 5400 block of Ramey Avenue for a shooting call, police said. Officers found a male with an apparent gunshot wound to his upper torso, police said.

He was transported to a hospital for treatment, but did not survive his injuries and was pronounced dead, police said.

All three of those people fled the scene in an SUV. No other injuries were reported.

Fort Worth police clarified that the shooting did not involve a police officer.

Homicide detectives are continuing to investigate, police said. No other information was available.