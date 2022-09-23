1 person dead after shooting on North Texas freeway, police say

A driver traveling northbound on US 175 was approaching the interchange for Interstate 20 when police said they were shot by the driver of another vehicle.

DALLAS — Dallas Police are investigating an incident where they say a person died after they were shot by another driver on a local freeway.

Police said the incident happened just after 5:15 p.m. on Sept. 23 in the 11000 block of CF Hawn Freeway/US 175.

A driver traveling northbound on US 175 was approaching the interchange for Interstate 20 when police said they were shot by the driver of another vehicle.

The victim stopped on the freeway and was taken to an area hospital where they later died. It is unclear what circumstances lead up to the shooting.

DPD said the suspect vehicle was described as a small, gray car. The victim's identity has not been released pending family notification.