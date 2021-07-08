x
1 person critically injured in Dallas stabbing, police say

The suspect is in custody, according to police.
DALLAS — One person is in critical condition after they were stabbed in a domestic incident early Thursday, Dallas police said. 

The stabbing happened around 6:10 a.m. on the 9800 block of Walnut Street.

Officials said a witness told police that the victim had been in a verbal dispute with the suspect before the argument escalated into the stabbing. 

First responders took the victim to a local hospital for treatment. The suspect is in custody, police said.

No other information about the incident was immediately available.

