1 person critically injured in Dallas stabbing, police say

DALLAS — One person is in critical condition after they were stabbed in a domestic incident early Thursday, Dallas police said.
The stabbing happened around 6:10 a.m. on the 9800 block of Walnut Street.
Officials said a witness told police that the victim had been in a verbal dispute with the suspect before the argument escalated into the stabbing.
First responders took the victim to a local hospital for treatment. The suspect is in custody, police said.
No other information about the incident was immediately available.
